Cygeniq AI: AI security platform offering both Security for AI and AI for Security. built by Cygeniq AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection, GenAI enabled Automated RIsk, Compliance and governance advisory platform..

Osavul: AI-powered platform for detecting and countering information threats. built by Osavul. Core capabilities include AI-powered detection of information threats, Monitoring of disinformation and influence operations..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.