Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
HERCULES SecSAM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Onward Security. RunSafe Identify is a commercial software composition analysis tool by runsafe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with firmware or binary-heavy supply chains should pick HERCULES SecSAM for its ability to generate SBOMs without source code access, solving a blind spot most SCA tools leave open. The firmware scanning capability maps third-party library risk across compiled artifacts where traditional scanning fails, and SWID standard support locks compliance to international standards. Not the right fit for organizations that need deep integration into their existing DevOps stack; SecSAM's strength is in supply chain visibility rather than CI/CD pipeline automation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing C/C++ and embedded codebases will get the most from RunSafe Identify because it maps software supply chain risk where traditional SCA tools go blind. The tool covers GV.SC and ID.AM functions across VxWorks, QNX, bare metal, and other non-standard embedded environments that dominate IoT and industrial products, not just Linux containers. Skip this if your stack is primarily Java, Python, or .NET; RunSafe is purpose-built for firmware and systems-level code, and forcing it into web application workflows wastes its depth.
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software
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Common questions about comparing HERCULES SecSAM vs RunSafe Identify for your software composition analysis needs.
HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..
RunSafe Identify: SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software. built by runsafe. Core capabilities include C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HERCULES SecSAM differentiates with Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification. RunSafe Identify differentiates with C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis.
HERCULES SecSAM is developed by Onward Security. RunSafe Identify is developed by runsafe founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
HERCULES SecSAM integrates with CI/CD pipelines (via issue tracking management systems). RunSafe Identify integrates with Linux, VxWorks, Yocto, QNX, Bare Metal and 9 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
HERCULES SecSAM and RunSafe Identify serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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