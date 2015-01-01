HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..

RunSafe Identify: SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software. built by runsafe. Core capabilities include C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.