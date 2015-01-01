Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. RunSafe Identify is a commercial software composition analysis tool by runsafe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing C/C++ and embedded codebases will get the most from RunSafe Identify because it maps software supply chain risk where traditional SCA tools go blind. The tool covers GV.SC and ID.AM functions across VxWorks, QNX, bare metal, and other non-standard embedded environments that dominate IoT and industrial products, not just Linux containers. Skip this if your stack is primarily Java, Python, or .NET; RunSafe is purpose-built for firmware and systems-level code, and forcing it into web application workflows wastes its depth.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs RunSafe Identify for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
RunSafe Identify: SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software. built by runsafe. Core capabilities include C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. RunSafe Identify differentiates with C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. RunSafe Identify is developed by runsafe founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and RunSafe Identify serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, License Compliance, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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