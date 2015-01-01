Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. RunSafe Identify is a commercial software composition analysis tool by runsafe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing C/C++ and embedded codebases will get the most from RunSafe Identify because it maps software supply chain risk where traditional SCA tools go blind. The tool covers GV.SC and ID.AM functions across VxWorks, QNX, bare metal, and other non-standard embedded environments that dominate IoT and industrial products, not just Linux containers. Skip this if your stack is primarily Java, Python, or .NET; RunSafe is purpose-built for firmware and systems-level code, and forcing it into web application workflows wastes its depth.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs RunSafe Identify for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
RunSafe Identify: SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software. built by runsafe. Core capabilities include C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests. RunSafe Identify differentiates with C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. RunSafe Identify is developed by runsafe founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, GitLab Self-Managed. RunSafe Identify integrates with Linux, VxWorks, Yocto, QNX, Bare Metal and 9 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and RunSafe Identify serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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