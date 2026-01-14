Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management
Teams managing microservices across development and production need Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management because it tracks remediation through the entire lifecycle instead of just flagging issues at scan time. The platform correlates dependencies across services to show actual blast radius, automates ownership assignment to the right developer teams, and enforces SLO-based response tracking, which eliminates the common problem of findings languishing in backlogs. Skip this if you're a small startup still doing manual code reviews or an enterprise already locked into a homegrown workflow; Heeler's value compounds with team scale and pipeline complexity.
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation
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Common questions about comparing Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management vs Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management for your application security posture management needs.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management: ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection..
Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management: Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management differentiates with End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA).
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is developed by Heeler. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management and Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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