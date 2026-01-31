HashiCorp Vault

Teams managing secrets across hybrid infrastructure need Vault because it's the only platform that treats dynamic secrets and automated rotation as first-class features rather than bolt-ons, cutting credential exposure windows from days to hours. HashiCorp's 2,258-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get a vendor that won't disappear and infrastructure that works across your datacenter, cloud, and Kubernetes sprawl. Skip Vault if your team lacks the operational maturity to run a stateful service; it demands careful HA setup, backup strategy, and policy maintenance that lightweight vaults or cloud-native alternatives can sidestep.