Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..

HashiCorp Vault: Identity-based secrets mgmt platform for credentials, certs, keys & encryption. built by HashiCorp. Core capabilities include Centralized secrets storage and distribution, Dynamic secrets with automatic expiration, Certificate generation, rotation, and revocation..

Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.