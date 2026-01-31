Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. HashiCorp Vault is a commercial secrets management tool by HashiCorp. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector
Teams managing secrets across multiple vaults,whether on-premises, cloud, or hybrid,should pick Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector because it eliminates the forced migration that traditional PAM tools demand; you keep your existing vault and layer unified authentication and access control on top. The no-migration Bring Your Own Vault model means you avoid the operational nightmare of re-keying distributed systems, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the access control backbone is there. Skip this if your organization runs a single, well-managed secrets system and has no plans to consolidate; the connector's value emerges when vault sprawl is already your problem.
Teams managing secrets across hybrid infrastructure need Vault because it's the only platform that treats dynamic secrets and automated rotation as first-class features rather than bolt-ons, cutting credential exposure windows from days to hours. HashiCorp's 2,258-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get a vendor that won't disappear and infrastructure that works across your datacenter, cloud, and Kubernetes sprawl. Skip Vault if your team lacks the operational maturity to run a stateful service; it demands careful HA setup, backup strategy, and policy maintenance that lightweight vaults or cloud-native alternatives can sidestep.
Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms
Identity-based secrets mgmt platform for credentials, certs, keys & encryption
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector vs HashiCorp Vault for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..
HashiCorp Vault: Identity-based secrets mgmt platform for credentials, certs, keys & encryption. built by HashiCorp. Core capabilities include Centralized secrets storage and distribution, Dynamic secrets with automatic expiration, Certificate generation, rotation, and revocation..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector differentiates with Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers. HashiCorp Vault differentiates with Centralized secrets storage and distribution, Dynamic secrets with automatic expiration, Certificate generation, rotation, and revocation.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is developed by Akeyless Security. HashiCorp Vault is developed by HashiCorp. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector and HashiCorp Vault serve similar Secrets Management use cases: both are Secrets Management tools, both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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