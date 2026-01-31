Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
HashiCorp Vault is a commercial secrets management tool by HashiCorp. Key Vault is a free key management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing secrets across hybrid infrastructure need Vault because it's the only platform that treats dynamic secrets and automated rotation as first-class features rather than bolt-ons, cutting credential exposure windows from days to hours. HashiCorp's 2,258-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get a vendor that won't disappear and infrastructure that works across your datacenter, cloud, and Kubernetes sprawl. Skip Vault if your team lacks the operational maturity to run a stateful service; it demands careful HA setup, backup strategy, and policy maintenance that lightweight vaults or cloud-native alternatives can sidestep.
Teams already committed to Azure will find Key Vault's native integration and zero cost the obvious choice for secrets management at scale. It meets FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certification and integrates directly with Azure's identity layer, eliminating the friction of third-party credential sync. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple clouds and you need a vendor-agnostic secrets engine; Key Vault's Azure-first design means non-Azure workloads end up as second-class citizens in your rotation workflows.
Identity-based secrets mgmt platform for credentials, certs, keys & encryption
Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.
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Common questions about comparing HashiCorp Vault vs Key Vault for your secrets management needs.
HashiCorp Vault: Identity-based secrets mgmt platform for credentials, certs, keys & encryption. built by HashiCorp. Core capabilities include Centralized secrets storage and distribution, Dynamic secrets with automatic expiration, Certificate generation, rotation, and revocation..
Key Vault: Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HashiCorp Vault and Key Vault serve similar Secrets Management use cases: both cover Secrets Management. Key differences: HashiCorp Vault is Commercial while Key Vault is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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