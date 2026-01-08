Harmonic Secure AI: Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection. built by Harmonic Security. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection in GenAI applications, Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Inline user coaching and nudging..

Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot: DLP solution preventing enterprise data loss through workforce AI tool usage. built by Tumeryk. Core capabilities include Data loss prevention for workforce devices accessing AI services, Shadow AI monitoring and visibility, Policy-based centralized control for AI service access..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.