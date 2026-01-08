Harmonic Secure AI: Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection. built by Harmonic Security. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection in GenAI applications, Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Inline user coaching and nudging..

Skyflow for GenAI: Data privacy vault to protect PII across the full LLM/GenAI lifecycle. built by Skyflow. Core capabilities include Automatic detection and redaction of sensitive data and IP during LLM training, fine-tuning, RAG, and inference, Re-identification of de-identified data for authorized users, Fine-grained, time-bound access controls for sensitive data..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.