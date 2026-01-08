Harmonic Secure AI: Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection. built by Harmonic Security. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection in GenAI applications, Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Inline user coaching and nudging..

Protopia Roundtrip Protection (SGT): Eliminates plaintext LLM inference exposure via client-side data transformation. built by Protopia AI. Core capabilities include Stained Glass Transform (SGT): stochastic data transformation that converts prompts into a protected representation before leaving the client, End-to-end elimination of plaintext exposure across the full LLM inference lifecycle (prompt input to model output), Client-side private output key: only the authorized client can decrypt and read the full model response in plaintext..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.