@hapi/crumb: CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework..

IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API: API for IP reputation lookup and email validation with fraud risk scoring. built by IPASIS. Core capabilities include IP address reputation and geolocation lookup, VPN, proxy, Tor, and hosting provider detection, AI provider and known crawler identification..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.