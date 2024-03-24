Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
@hapi/crumb is a free api security tool. IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API is a commercial api security tool by IPASIS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Hapi framework teams who need lightweight CSRF protection without external dependencies should reach for @hapi/crumb; it integrates directly into request lifecycle with minimal configuration overhead. The tool has 170 GitHub stars and sees active maintenance within the hapi ecosystem, signaling real production adoption. Skip this if you're running a polyglot stack or need CSRF defense that works across multiple frameworks; @hapi/crumb is purpose-built for hapi applications and won't generalize.
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
API for IP reputation lookup and email validation with fraud risk scoring.
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Common questions about comparing @hapi/crumb vs IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API for your api security needs.
@hapi/crumb: CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework..
IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API: API for IP reputation lookup and email validation with fraud risk scoring. built by IPASIS. Core capabilities include IP address reputation and geolocation lookup, VPN, proxy, Tor, and hosting provider detection, AI provider and known crawler identification..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
@hapi/crumb is open-source with 170 GitHub stars. IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API is developed by IPASIS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
@hapi/crumb and IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Validation. Key differences: @hapi/crumb is Free while IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API is Commercial, @hapi/crumb is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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