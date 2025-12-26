Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Halo Security. IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow infrastructure will find real value in Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery because it actually finds what you don't know you're running, then keeps finding it as things change. The agentless external scanning and automated rescans mean you're catching newly exposed assets and misconfigured domains without adding operational overhead, which directly strengthens your ID.AM and ID.RA posture under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; Halo stops at discovery and inventory, leaving the actual patching to you.
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks)
Threat hunters and red teamers with in-house infrastructure will extract real value from IVRE because it bundles passive DNS, active scanning, and data aggregation into a single framework you control entirely, eliminating vendor lock-in on recon workflows. The 3,964 GitHub stars reflect active use in offensive security circles, and the free pricing means you pay only for the infrastructure you run it on. This is not for teams expecting a managed SaaS experience or those who need hunting automation built in; IVRE requires familiarity with command-line tools and willingness to integrate data sources yourself.
Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps.
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
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Common questions about comparing Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery vs IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) for your external attack surface management needs.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery: Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Subdomain and host discovery, IP and port scanning, Connected domain identification..
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks): A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Halo Security. IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is open-source with 3,964 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery and IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Scanning. Key differences: Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is Commercial while IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is Free, IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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