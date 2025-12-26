Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Halo Security Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Halo Security. Qualys TotalAppSec is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Qualys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Halo Security Application Scanning
Startups and mid-market teams running lean AppSec programs should start here if you need DAST without the operational overhead. Halo Security Application Scanning detects OWASP Top 10 and SANS CWE Top 25 vulnerabilities in production-safe conditions, agentless, with scheduled scanning and real-time alerts that route to Slack or email; it covers the detection half of the NIST CSF 2.0 picture thoroughly but doesn't touch remediation workflows or threat intelligence integration. Skip this if you're already running a mature AppSec pipeline with tight CI/CD integration requirements or need SAST coverage alongside dynamic testing.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling web applications and APIs across multiple clouds will get the most from Qualys TotalAppSec because its AI-assisted clustering actually reduces scan overhead on large attack surfaces instead of just generating more noise. The tool covers OWASP Top 10 and API Top 10 with continuous monitoring and integrates third-party pen test findings from Burp and BugCrowd, which means you're not rebuilding your threat picture across disconnected tools. Skip this if your priority is SAST or supply chain scanning; Qualys TotalAppSec does runtime application security well but doesn't shift left into code repositories.
DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS
Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning
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Common questions about comparing Halo Security Application Scanning vs Qualys TotalAppSec for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Halo Security Application Scanning: DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection, SQL Injection detection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) detection..
Qualys TotalAppSec: Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning. built by Qualys. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Halo Security Application Scanning differentiates with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection, SQL Injection detection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) detection. Qualys TotalAppSec differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance.
Halo Security Application Scanning is developed by Halo Security. Qualys TotalAppSec is developed by Qualys. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Halo Security Application Scanning integrates with Slack, Email. Qualys TotalAppSec integrates with Burp Suite, OWASP ZAP, BugCrowd, Qualys CSAM, Qualys VMDR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Halo Security Application Scanning and Qualys TotalAppSec serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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