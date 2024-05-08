Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
haktrails is a free external attack surface management tool. Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intel 471. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Threat intelligence teams building custom automation pipelines will get the most from haktrails because it's a lightweight Golang client that queries SecurityTrails API data without vendor lock-in or UI overhead. The 570 GitHub stars and free pricing model reflect active adoption among engineers who prefer CLI-first workflows and programmatic access over dashboards. Skip this if your team needs a managed platform with threat feeds, alerting, and analyst workflows baked in; haktrails is a building block, not a turnkey threat intel system.
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies will get the most from Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure if external attack surface discovery is outpacing your ability to prioritize what actually matters; the platform threads threat intelligence directly into exposure ranking so you stop chasing every subdomain and focus on what adversaries are actively targeting. The CTI-driven prioritization covers NIST ID.RA and DE.CM effectively, giving you continuous asset visibility tied to real threat activity rather than raw vulnerability counts. Skip this if your organization lacks a threat intelligence program or needs internal network monitoring; Intel 471 is built for companies that already consume CTI and want it operationalized across their perimeter.
Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data
CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing haktrails vs Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure for your external attack surface management needs.
haktrails: Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data..
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure: CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization. built by Intel 471. Core capabilities include CTI-driven attack surface mapping, External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Threat intelligence correlation with exposures..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
haktrails is open-source with 570 GitHub stars. Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is developed by Intel 471. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
haktrails and Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: haktrails is Free while Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is Commercial, haktrails is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox