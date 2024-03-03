Invicti Software Composition Analysis

Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to cut through SCA alert noise will find real value in Invicti's proof-based validation, which confirms exploitable vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy instead of forcing you to triage hundreds of false positives. The static-and-dynamic combination catches both known components in your codebase and what actually runs at runtime, which matters when transitive dependencies hide the real attack surface. Skip this if your primary concern is license compliance over vulnerability exploitation; the tool prioritizes exploitability scoring and remediation guidance over broad license catalog coverage.