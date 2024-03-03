Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hakiri Toolbelt is a free software composition analysis tool. Invicti Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Ruby and Rails teams shipping fast need Hakiri Toolbelt because it catches gem vulnerabilities in your CI/CD pipeline before they reach production, with zero integration overhead. The tool scans 280+ GitHub stars' worth of real-world Rails stacks and flags CVE matches against gem versions in seconds. Skip this if your codebase doesn't lean heavily on Ruby or if you need remediation guidance beyond vulnerability identification; Hakiri is detection-focused and won't suggest patches.
Invicti Software Composition Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to cut through SCA alert noise will find real value in Invicti's proof-based validation, which confirms exploitable vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy instead of forcing you to triage hundreds of false positives. The static-and-dynamic combination catches both known components in your codebase and what actually runs at runtime, which matters when transitive dependencies hide the real attack surface. Skip this if your primary concern is license compliance over vulnerability exploitation; the tool prioritizes exploitability scoring and remediation guidance over broad license catalog coverage.
A command line tool that automates vulnerability scanning of Ruby gems and Rails stack components by identifying CVE vulnerabilities in detected technology versions.
SCA tool with proof-based validation and runtime analysis for open-source risks
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Common questions about comparing Hakiri Toolbelt vs Invicti Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
Hakiri Toolbelt: A command line tool that automates vulnerability scanning of Ruby gems and Rails stack components by identifying CVE vulnerabilities in detected technology versions..
Invicti Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool with proof-based validation and runtime analysis for open-source risks. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Proof-based validation to confirm exploitable component vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy, Static and dynamic SCA combining code analysis with runtime component detection, Automatic SBOM generation and scanning in CycloneDX and SPDX formats..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hakiri Toolbelt is open-source with 280 GitHub stars. Invicti Software Composition Analysis is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hakiri Toolbelt and Invicti Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, CVE. Key differences: Hakiri Toolbelt is Free while Invicti Software Composition Analysis is Commercial, Hakiri Toolbelt is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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