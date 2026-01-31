HackerOne Response: Vulnerability disclosure program platform for external security reporting. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Centralized vulnerability report intake and management, AI-powered report classification and trend analysis via Hai agent, Customizable disclosure policy templates and guidelines..

Synack Vulnerability Disclosure Program: Platform for responsible disclosure of security vulnerabilities. built by Synack. Core capabilities include Centralized vulnerability disclosure platform, Multi-industry VDP hosting, Vulnerability submission portal..

Both serve the Bug Bounty market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.