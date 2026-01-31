Bugcrowd Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP): Managed vulnerability disclosure program platform for coordinated reporting. built by Bugcrowd. Core capabilities include Managed triage service with validation and prioritization, Multiple vulnerability submission methods for researchers, CVE Numbering Authority capabilities..

HackerOne Response: Vulnerability disclosure program platform for external security reporting. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Centralized vulnerability report intake and management, AI-powered report classification and trend analysis via Hai agent, Customizable disclosure policy templates and guidelines..

Both serve the Bug Bounty market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.