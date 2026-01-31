Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Bugcrowd Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) is a commercial bug bounty tool by Bugcrowd. HackerOne Response is a commercial bug bounty tool by HackerOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best bug bounty fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Bugcrowd Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need someone else to triage and validate researcher submissions should pick Bugcrowd VDP to stop burning internal cycles on noise. The managed triage service handles prioritization and CVE assignment, cutting your team's intake workload by 60 percent on average, and compliance mapping to HIPAA, SOX, DORA, and NIS2 means you'll pass audits without separate remediation documentation. Skip this if your organization has spare security staff to build and staff a disclosure program yourself, or if you're still in the startup phase deciding whether inbound reports justify the cost.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fielding vulnerability disclosure programs will benefit most from HackerOne Response because its AI-powered triage cuts analyst workload on low-signal reports by filtering noise before human review. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including Risk Assessment and Supply Chain Risk Management, and its professional triage service with security analysts validates findings before they hit your queue. Skip this if you need a self-contained incident response tool; HackerOne Response is built for inbound vulnerability intake and workflow, not post-breach investigation.
Managed vulnerability disclosure program platform for coordinated reporting
Vulnerability disclosure program platform for external security reporting
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Common questions about comparing Bugcrowd Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) vs HackerOne Response for your bug bounty needs.
Bugcrowd Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP): Managed vulnerability disclosure program platform for coordinated reporting. built by Bugcrowd. Core capabilities include Managed triage service with validation and prioritization, Multiple vulnerability submission methods for researchers, CVE Numbering Authority capabilities..
HackerOne Response: Vulnerability disclosure program platform for external security reporting. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Centralized vulnerability report intake and management, AI-powered report classification and trend analysis via Hai agent, Customizable disclosure policy templates and guidelines..
Both serve the Bug Bounty market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bugcrowd Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) differentiates with Managed triage service with validation and prioritization, Multiple vulnerability submission methods for researchers, CVE Numbering Authority capabilities. HackerOne Response differentiates with Centralized vulnerability report intake and management, AI-powered report classification and trend analysis via Hai agent, Customizable disclosure policy templates and guidelines.
Bugcrowd Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) is developed by Bugcrowd. HackerOne Response is developed by HackerOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bugcrowd Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) and HackerOne Response serve similar Bug Bounty use cases: both are Bug Bounty tools, both cover Bug Bounty, Triage. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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