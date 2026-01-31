Node.js Bug Bounty Program

Developer-led security teams maintaining Node.js applications or libraries should use the Node.js Bug Bounty Program because you get vulnerability disclosures from vetted researchers without building an internal triage operation; HackerOne runs the entire program at no cost to you. The program has fielded over 500 community researchers (reflected in GitHub visibility), meaning real surface area coverage on a runtime that powers production APIs and CLI tools across millions of deployments. Skip this if your org needs vulnerability management at scale across a polyglot tech stack; this is Node.js-specific and won't replace a broader bug bounty platform or traditional security scanning for your other runtimes.