HackerOne Response: Vulnerability disclosure program platform for external security reporting. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Centralized vulnerability report intake and management, AI-powered report classification and trend analysis via Hai agent, Customizable disclosure policy templates and guidelines..

Intigriti Live Hacking Event: Organized live hacking events connecting security researchers with orgs. built by Intigriti. Core capabilities include Organized live hacking events, Vetted security researcher participation, Time-bound security assessments..

Both serve the Bug Bounty market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.