Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardz External Footprint is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Guardz. SOC Radar Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl will get immediate value from Guardz External Footprint because it actually monitors your dark web exposure instead of just scanning open ports. The tool covers all four critical NIST ID and DE functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and asset discovery across DNS, TLS, and credential leak channels. Skip this if your organization has already mapped and locked down your external footprint; Guardz is built for teams still discovering what's actually exposed.
SOC Radar Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get immediate value from SOC Radar Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you have, then stays on top of it continuously. The platform covers the full ID.AM to ID.RA to DE.CM chain: asset discovery, risk scoring, and persistent monitoring across shadow infrastructure, which means you're not stuck doing quarterly manual audits. Skip this if you need tight integration with existing GRC workflows or expect hand-holding during deployment; SOC Radar assumes you can operationalize findings without heavy professional services.
External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning
SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks.
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Common questions about comparing Guardz External Footprint vs SOC Radar Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Guardz External Footprint: External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning. built by Guardz. Core capabilities include External service scanning for open ports and public exposures, DNS email record monitoring for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC, TLS/SSL certificate monitoring..
SOC Radar Attack Surface Management: SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc...
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardz External Footprint is developed by Guardz. SOC Radar Attack Surface Management is developed by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardz External Footprint and SOC Radar Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover SSL, DNS Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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