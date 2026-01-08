Guardz External Footprint: External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning. built by Guardz. Core capabilities include External service scanning for open ports and public exposures, DNS email record monitoring for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC, TLS/SSL certificate monitoring..

SOC Radar Attack Surface Management: SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc...

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.