Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

SOC Radar Attack Surface Management: SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc...

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.