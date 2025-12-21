Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. SOC Radar Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
SOC Radar Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get immediate value from SOC Radar Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you have, then stays on top of it continuously. The platform covers the full ID.AM to ID.RA to DE.CM chain: asset discovery, risk scoring, and persistent monitoring across shadow infrastructure, which means you're not stuck doing quarterly manual audits. Skip this if you need tight integration with existing GRC workflows or expect hand-holding during deployment; SOC Radar assumes you can operationalize findings without heavy professional services.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs SOC Radar Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
SOC Radar Attack Surface Management: SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc...
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. SOC Radar Attack Surface Management is developed by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and SOC Radar Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox