Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.

SmaliHook

Android security researchers and red teamers who need to audit app behavior at the bytecode level will find SmaliHook invaluable; it lets you inject instrumentation directly into Dalvik bytecode without recompiling, something commercial mobile testing tools charge thousands for. The tool is free and actively maintained for current Android versions, making it the de facto standard in academic security labs and penetration testing shops. Skip this if your team lacks reverse engineering expertise or needs a GUI-driven testing platform; SmaliHook requires comfort reading and modifying Java bytecode, and there's no hand-holding.