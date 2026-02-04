Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Appdome IDAnchor™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams defending against account takeovers and synthetic identity fraud need Appdome IDAnchor™ because it anchors trust to the device itself rather than relying on passwords or behavioral signals alone, making it nearly impossible for attackers to move stolen credentials across devices. The immutable device ID chain of trust combined with 400+ real-time threat signals detects deepfakes, spyware, and bot activity without requiring SDK integration, which matters when you're managing hundreds of apps across multiple teams. Skip this if you need a broader identity platform handling on-premises infrastructure or legacy web authentication; IDAnchor™ is mobile-first and cloud-only.
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
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Common questions about comparing Appdome IDAnchor™ vs Guardsquare DexGuard for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome IDAnchor™: Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include OS-independent immutable Mobile Device ID, Install ID, Release ID, and Workspace ID chain of trust, 400+ real-time identity threat signals detecting fraud, bots, deepfakes, spyware, and account takeovers, Device Binding linking user accounts to specific trusted mobile devices..
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome IDAnchor™ differentiates with OS-independent immutable Mobile Device ID, Install ID, Release ID, and Workspace ID chain of trust, 400+ real-time identity threat signals detecting fraud, bots, deepfakes, spyware, and account takeovers, Device Binding linking user accounts to specific trusted mobile devices. Guardsquare DexGuard differentiates with Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization.
Appdome IDAnchor™ is developed by Appdome. Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appdome IDAnchor™ and Guardsquare DexGuard serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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