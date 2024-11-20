Startups and SMBs with limited security budgets should pick Guardey Security Awareness Training because three-minute microlearning challenges actually stick with employees who would ignore hour-long modules. The gamification and leaderboards drive participation rates that traditional awareness platforms struggle to achieve, and the 15-language support matters if you're distributed across Europe or hiring globally. Skip this if your organization needs advanced phishing simulation or threat-intel-driven content personalization; Guardey excels at habit formation, not sophisticated attack scenario modeling.

Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness

Security teams tired of generic phishing simulations should use Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness for its deepfake vishing attacks and OSINT-generated spear phishing that actually mimic your vendor relationships and supply chain threats. The platform automates threat content refresh and converts your own policies into training videos, meaning your awareness program stays synchronized with real attack patterns your organization faces rather than stale templates. Skip this if your team needs post-breach forensics or compliance reporting so detailed it replaces your incident response logs; Right-Hand strengthens NIST PR.AT awareness and training but doesn't extend into investigation or containment.