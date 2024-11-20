Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Guardey Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Guardey. Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness is a commercial human risk management tool by Right-Hand. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Guardey Security Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs with limited security budgets should pick Guardey Security Awareness Training because three-minute microlearning challenges actually stick with employees who would ignore hour-long modules. The gamification and leaderboards drive participation rates that traditional awareness platforms struggle to achieve, and the 15-language support matters if you're distributed across Europe or hiring globally. Skip this if your organization needs advanced phishing simulation or threat-intel-driven content personalization; Guardey excels at habit formation, not sophisticated attack scenario modeling.
Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness
Security teams tired of generic phishing simulations should use Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness for its deepfake vishing attacks and OSINT-generated spear phishing that actually mimic your vendor relationships and supply chain threats. The platform automates threat content refresh and converts your own policies into training videos, meaning your awareness program stays synchronized with real attack patterns your organization faces rather than stale templates. Skip this if your team needs post-breach forensics or compliance reporting so detailed it replaces your incident response logs; Right-Hand strengthens NIST PR.AT awareness and training but doesn't extend into investigation or containment.
Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges
AI agent platform for phishing/vishing simulations and security awareness training.
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Common questions about comparing Guardey Security Awareness Training vs Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness for your security awareness training needs.
Guardey Security Awareness Training: Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges. built by Guardey. Core capabilities include Gamified learning with leaderboards and achievements, Three-minute microlearning challenges, Mobile and desktop application access..
Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness: AI agent platform for phishing/vishing simulations and security awareness training. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include Deep fake voice cloning for vishing simulations, Role-based vishing attack targeting, Real-time risk assessment post-simulation..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardey Security Awareness Training differentiates with Gamified learning with leaderboards and achievements, Three-minute microlearning challenges, Mobile and desktop application access. Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness differentiates with Deep fake voice cloning for vishing simulations, Role-based vishing attack targeting, Real-time risk assessment post-simulation.
Guardey Security Awareness Training is developed by Guardey. Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness is developed by Right-Hand. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardey Security Awareness Training and Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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