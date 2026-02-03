Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness is a commercial human risk management tool by Right-Hand. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness
Security teams tired of generic phishing simulations should use Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness for its deepfake vishing attacks and OSINT-generated spear phishing that actually mimic your vendor relationships and supply chain threats. The platform automates threat content refresh and converts your own policies into training videos, meaning your awareness program stays synchronized with real attack patterns your organization faces rather than stale templates. Skip this if your team needs post-breach forensics or compliance reporting so detailed it replaces your incident response logs; Right-Hand strengthens NIST PR.AT awareness and training but doesn't extend into investigation or containment.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
AI agent platform for phishing/vishing simulations and security awareness training.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness: AI agent platform for phishing/vishing simulations and security awareness training. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include Deep fake voice cloning for vishing simulations, Role-based vishing attack targeting, Real-time risk assessment post-simulation..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness differentiates with Deep fake voice cloning for vishing simulations, Role-based vishing attack targeting, Real-time risk assessment post-simulation.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness is developed by Right-Hand. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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