Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Right-Hand Agentic Security Awareness: AI agent platform for phishing/vishing simulations and security awareness training. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include Deep fake voice cloning for vishing simulations, Role-based vishing attack targeting, Real-time risk assessment post-simulation..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.