GroupSense Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces. built by GroupSense. Core capabilities include Deep, dark, and surface web monitoring, Third-party data breach monitoring and alerting, Third-party risk assessment and security posture evaluation..

SOCRadar Advanced Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for threat detection and fraud protection. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Core capabilities include Dark web, deep web, and surface web monitoring with real-time alerts, Stealer log tracking and unauthorized data transfer monitoring, PII exposure detection for employees and customers..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.