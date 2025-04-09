Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party risk and executive exposure will find real value in GroupSense Digital Risk Protection's ransomware readiness assessments paired with actual negotiation services, a combination most competitors don't offer. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment, with particular strength in asset discovery across dark web and breach databases where blind spots typically live. Skip this if your priority is endpoint detection or incident response automation; GroupSense is external-facing intelligence and readiness, not response.

HackNotice Services

SMB and mid-market security teams tracking third-party risk should start with HackNotice Services because its dark web indexing actually surfaces compromised vendor credentials before attackers weaponize them in your supply chain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain monitoring and DE.AE incident characterization, meaning you're not buying threat feeds; you're buying early warning on the vendors that matter to your operations. Skip this if you need endpoint detection or internal network visibility; HackNotice is external-facing only and assumes you already have perimeter defenses in place.