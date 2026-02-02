Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53..

Kivera Cloud Agility: Cloud security enforcement platform with full cloud service coverage. built by Kivera. Core capabilities include 100% coverage of cloud services at the service, feature, and parameter level, Enforcement of cloud security controls across all cloud services, Zero-lag support for newly released cloud services and features on release day..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.