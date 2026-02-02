Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Group IB. Kivera Cloud Agility is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Kivera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multicloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find real value in Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management's tight integration with threat intelligence and attack surface context, which elevates risk prioritization beyond generic misconfiguration flagging. The agentless API scanning covers CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53 compliance, and the built-in CI/CD checks for CodeBuild and CodeDeploy catch drift earlier in the pipeline. Skip this if your primary need is remediation automation or deep CIEM capabilities; Group-IB prioritizes visibility and threat correlation over orchestrated fixes.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud providers will see the most value in Kivera Cloud Agility because it enforces security controls across all cloud services on day one, including newly released features without lag. The vendor's approach to 100% service and parameter-level coverage means your security baselines stay current across AWS, Azure, GCP, and others without manual policy rewrites each quarter. This is not the right tool if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud provider or if you need detection and response capabilities; Kivera focuses on prevention and governance, leaving incident response to other platforms.
CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance
Cloud security enforcement platform with full cloud service coverage.
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Common questions about comparing Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management vs Kivera Cloud Agility for your cloud security posture management needs.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53..
Kivera Cloud Agility: Cloud security enforcement platform with full cloud service coverage. built by Kivera. Core capabilities include 100% coverage of cloud services at the service, feature, and parameter level, Enforcement of cloud security controls across all cloud services, Zero-lag support for newly released cloud services and features on release day..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53. Kivera Cloud Agility differentiates with 100% coverage of cloud services at the service, feature, and parameter level, Enforcement of cloud security controls across all cloud services, Zero-lag support for newly released cloud services and features on release day.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Group IB. Kivera Cloud Agility is developed by Kivera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management and Kivera Cloud Agility serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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