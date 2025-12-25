AlgoSec Cloud Network Security: Multi-cloud network security policy management and risk detection platform. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include AI-powered application discovery, 150+ network security checks, Centralized security policy management across clouds..

Kivera Cloud Agility: Cloud security enforcement platform with full cloud service coverage. built by Kivera. Core capabilities include 100% coverage of cloud services at the service, feature, and parameter level, Enforcement of cloud security controls across all cloud services, Zero-lag support for newly released cloud services and features on release day..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.