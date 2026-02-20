Grip Security Platform: SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and shadow AI discovery, Rogue cloud IaaS tenant detection, Centralized SaaS app and account inventory..

Reco Application Discovery: Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time application discovery and monitoring, Shadow SaaS detection, Shadow AI and AI agent detection..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.