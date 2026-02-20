Grip Security Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Grip Security. Reco Application Discovery is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Reco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl should start with Grip Security Platform because it actually finds rogue AI tools and IaaS tenants that traditional SaaS discovery misses. The credential risk detection via browser extension surfaces the password reuse and shared account problems that kill compliance audits, and real-time breach alerts catch compromised logins before attackers move laterally. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 SaaS apps or you're looking for a tool that handles identity governance and access recertification; Grip excels at discovery and immediate remediation, not long-term entitlement management.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS and AI tool sprawl should start here; Reco Application Discovery actually finds what your users are connecting to without requiring manual scans or agent deployment across hundreds of apps. The real strength is continuous OAuth and integration mapping across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce, which catches the shadow AI agents and third-party connections your access logs miss entirely. Skip this if you need endpoint visibility or vulnerability scanning; Reco is asset discovery only, not remediation.
SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks.
Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations
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Common questions about comparing Grip Security Platform vs Reco Application Discovery for your shadow it discovery needs.
Grip Security Platform: SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and shadow AI discovery, Rogue cloud IaaS tenant detection, Centralized SaaS app and account inventory..
Reco Application Discovery: Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time application discovery and monitoring, Shadow SaaS detection, Shadow AI and AI agent detection..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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