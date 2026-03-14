Augmentt Discover is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Augmentt. Grip Security Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Grip Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing dozens of client environments need Augmentt Discover to stop the blind spot of shadow IT sprawl; most MSPs can't see what SaaS apps their clients actually use, and this tool gives them that visibility across all tenants from one pane. The platform discovers and catalogs SaaS applications at user level, which means you're not just counting apps but understanding adoption patterns and usage that drive licensing waste and security risk. Skip this if you're an enterprise looking for deep application risk scoring or integration with your existing ITSM stack; Augmentt is built for MSPs who need fast, multi-tenant discovery over exhaustive app intelligence.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl should start with Grip Security Platform because it actually finds rogue AI tools and IaaS tenants that traditional SaaS discovery misses. The credential risk detection via browser extension surfaces the password reuse and shared account problems that kill compliance audits, and real-time breach alerts catch compromised logins before attackers move laterally. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 SaaS apps or you're looking for a tool that handles identity governance and access recertification; Grip excels at discovery and immediate remediation, not long-term entitlement management.
SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps.
SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks.
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Discover vs Grip Security Platform for your shadow it discovery needs.
Augmentt Discover: SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps. built by Augmentt. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery across client environments, Shadow IT detection and identification, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..
Grip Security Platform: SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and shadow AI discovery, Rogue cloud IaaS tenant detection, Centralized SaaS app and account inventory..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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