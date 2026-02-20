Grip Security Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Grip Security. Nudge Security AI Governance Solution is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by nudge security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl should start with Grip Security Platform because it actually finds rogue AI tools and IaaS tenants that traditional SaaS discovery misses. The credential risk detection via browser extension surfaces the password reuse and shared account problems that kill compliance audits, and real-time breach alerts catch compromised logins before attackers move laterally. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 SaaS apps or you're looking for a tool that handles identity governance and access recertification; Grip excels at discovery and immediate remediation, not long-term entitlement management.
Nudge Security AI Governance Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI and SaaS sprawl should start here; Nudge Security AI Governance Solution actually finds what's running instead of guessing. The platform covers the full discovery-to-governance chain across email, OAuth grants, and AI data access with real-time nudging that changes user behavior, and it maps cleanly to NIST ID.AM and PR.AA for asset and access control audits. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet inventoried basic SaaS apps or if you need deep forensics on compromised accounts; Nudge is a preventive gatekeeper, not an incident response tool.
SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks.
SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts
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Common questions about comparing Grip Security Platform vs Nudge Security AI Governance Solution for your shadow it discovery needs.
Grip Security Platform: SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and shadow AI discovery, Rogue cloud IaaS tenant detection, Centralized SaaS app and account inventory..
Nudge Security AI Governance Solution: SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and AI application account discovery, Email analysis using machine learning for account detection, Continuous SaaS asset inventory including apps, identities, OAuth grants..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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