Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..

Secure Blink ThreatSpy: DAST platform for web app & API vulnerability scanning with AI-enabled features. built by Secure Blink. Core capabilities include Heuristic scanning with Light and Deep Scan modes, OWASP Top 10, CWE Top 25, and CISA vulnerability coverage, Zero-day vulnerability detection..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.