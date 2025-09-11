Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. Secure Blink ThreatSpy is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Secure Blink. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
Startups and early-stage SMBs launching web applications without dedicated AppSec teams should pick Secure Blink ThreatSpy for its automated remediation campaigns that actually close findings instead of just flagging them. The platform's Reachability Framework cuts noise by prioritizing only exploitable vulnerabilities, and its DevOps pipeline integration with automated ticket creation means findings reach developers without manual triage overhead. Skip this if you're an enterprise needing SAST-DAST orchestration or deep API fuzzing; ThreatSpy's heuristic engine works best against known vulnerability classes, not novel attack surfaces.
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
DAST platform for web app & API vulnerability scanning with AI-enabled features
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Common questions about comparing Greenbone Web App Scanning vs Secure Blink ThreatSpy for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
Secure Blink ThreatSpy: DAST platform for web app & API vulnerability scanning with AI-enabled features. built by Secure Blink. Core capabilities include Heuristic scanning with Light and Deep Scan modes, OWASP Top 10, CWE Top 25, and CISA vulnerability coverage, Zero-day vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Greenbone Web App Scanning differentiates with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings. Secure Blink ThreatSpy differentiates with Heuristic scanning with Light and Deep Scan modes, OWASP Top 10, CWE Top 25, and CISA vulnerability coverage, Zero-day vulnerability detection.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. Secure Blink ThreatSpy is developed by Secure Blink. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Greenbone Web App Scanning and Secure Blink ThreatSpy serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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