Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..

Secure Blink ThreatSpy: DAST platform for web app & API vulnerability scanning with AI-enabled features. built by Secure Blink. Core capabilities include Heuristic scanning with Light and Deep Scan modes, OWASP Top 10, CWE Top 25, and CISA vulnerability coverage, Zero-day vulnerability detection..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.