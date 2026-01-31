Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Secure Blink ThreatSpy is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Secure Blink. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Startups and early-stage SMBs launching web applications without dedicated AppSec teams should pick Secure Blink ThreatSpy for its automated remediation campaigns that actually close findings instead of just flagging them. The platform's Reachability Framework cuts noise by prioritizing only exploitable vulnerabilities, and its DevOps pipeline integration with automated ticket creation means findings reach developers without manual triage overhead. Skip this if you're an enterprise needing SAST-DAST orchestration or deep API fuzzing; ThreatSpy's heuristic engine works best against known vulnerability classes, not novel attack surfaces.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
DAST platform for web app & API vulnerability scanning with AI-enabled features
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Secure Blink ThreatSpy for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Secure Blink ThreatSpy: DAST platform for web app & API vulnerability scanning with AI-enabled features. built by Secure Blink. Core capabilities include Heuristic scanning with Light and Deep Scan modes, OWASP Top 10, CWE Top 25, and CISA vulnerability coverage, Zero-day vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. Secure Blink ThreatSpy differentiates with Heuristic scanning with Light and Deep Scan modes, OWASP Top 10, CWE Top 25, and CISA vulnerability coverage, Zero-day vulnerability detection.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. Secure Blink ThreatSpy is developed by Secure Blink. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Secure Blink ThreatSpy serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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