Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
GraphQL Beautifier is a free api security tool. Shapeshifter is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Burp Suite users who test GraphQL APIs regularly will value GraphQL Beautifier for one reason: it eliminates the tedious manual formatting that makes request payloads unreadable during penetration testing. The tool is free and has 33 GitHub stars, reflecting its niche but solid adoption among practitioners. Skip this if your team rarely touches GraphQL or if you need automated vulnerability detection; this is a formatting utility, not a scanner, and won't catch business logic flaws in your schema.
GraphQL API teams building or securing schema-heavy applications should start with Shapeshifter; it's free and purpose-built to find injection flaws and authorization bypasses that generic API scanners routinely miss. The tool has 124 GitHub stars and active maintenance, indicating real adoption among developers who test their own APIs before security touches them. Skip this if you need a commercial support contract or scanning that covers REST and SOAP simultaneously; Shapeshifter is GraphQL-focused and community-supported.
A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading
A GraphQL security testing tool
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Common questions about comparing GraphQL Beautifier vs Shapeshifter for your api security needs.
GraphQL Beautifier: A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading..
Shapeshifter: A GraphQL security testing tool..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
GraphQL Beautifier and Shapeshifter serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Graphql. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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