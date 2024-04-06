GraphQL Beautifier

Burp Suite users who test GraphQL APIs regularly will value GraphQL Beautifier for one reason: it eliminates the tedious manual formatting that makes request payloads unreadable during penetration testing. The tool is free and has 33 GitHub stars, reflecting its niche but solid adoption among practitioners. Skip this if your team rarely touches GraphQL or if you need automated vulnerability detection; this is a formatting utility, not a scanner, and won't catch business logic flaws in your schema.