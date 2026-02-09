GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..

Neural Defend: Detects deepfakes in audio, video, images, and documents using AI models. built by Neural Defend. Core capabilities include Audio deepfake detection, Video deepfake detection, Image deepfake detection..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.