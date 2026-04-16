Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aurigin AI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Aurigin AI. GetReal Security is a commercial deepfake detection tool by GetReal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders protecting against AI-driven fraud and synthetic media attacks should choose GetReal Security for its combination of real-time stream verification and forensic analysis that catches deepfakes before they damage operations. The platform covers both detection and response across NIST DE.AE and RS.AN, with practical incident response assessments that move beyond detection into actual remediation. Skip this if your primary concern is credential stuffing or traditional account compromise; GetReal's strength lies in audio, video, and biometric spoofing, not password-based attacks.
Real-time API for detecting AI-generated & cloned voices in biometric systems.
Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aurigin AI vs GetReal Security for your deepfake detection needs.
Aurigin AI: Real-time API for detecting AI-generated & cloned voices in biometric systems. built by Aurigin AI. Core capabilities include Real-time voice liveness detection (under 50 ms), 98%+ detection accuracy across TTS, voice conversion, replay, and cloning attacks, 80+ language support with language-agnostic neural architecture..
GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurigin AI differentiates with Real-time voice liveness detection (under 50 ms), 98%+ detection accuracy across TTS, voice conversion, replay, and cloning attacks, 80+ language support with language-agnostic neural architecture. GetReal Security differentiates with Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs.
Aurigin AI is developed by Aurigin AI. GetReal Security is developed by GetReal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurigin AI and GetReal Security serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Fraud Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox