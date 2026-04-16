Aurigin AI: Real-time API for detecting AI-generated & cloned voices in biometric systems. built by Aurigin AI. Core capabilities include Real-time voice liveness detection (under 50 ms), 98%+ detection accuracy across TTS, voice conversion, replay, and cloning attacks, 80+ language support with language-agnostic neural architecture..

GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.