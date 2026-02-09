GetReal Protect: Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates..

GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.