Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
GetReal Protect is a commercial deepfake detection tool by GetReal. GetReal Security is a commercial deepfake detection tool by GetReal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise recruiting teams bleeding money to deepfake job candidates should deploy GetReal Protect; real-time detection during video interviews stops synthetic identities before they're hired, not after they've stolen credentials. The tool integrates directly with your existing videoconferencing stack and covers both ID.RA risk assessment and AT awareness training under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you'll catch fraud and document your detection controls for auditors. Skip this if your hiring happens primarily through asynchronous video submissions or you need broader synthetic media detection beyond recruitment interviews.
Security leaders protecting against AI-driven fraud and synthetic media attacks should choose GetReal Security for its combination of real-time stream verification and forensic analysis that catches deepfakes before they damage operations. The platform covers both detection and response across NIST DE.AE and RS.AN, with practical incident response assessments that move beyond detection into actual remediation. Skip this if your primary concern is credential stuffing or traditional account compromise; GetReal's strength lies in audio, video, and biometric spoofing, not password-based attacks.
Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews
Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception
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Common questions about comparing GetReal Protect vs GetReal Security for your deepfake detection needs.
GetReal Protect: Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates..
GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
GetReal Protect differentiates with Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates. GetReal Security differentiates with Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs.
GetReal Protect is developed by GetReal. GetReal Security is developed by GetReal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
GetReal Protect and GetReal Security serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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