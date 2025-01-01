Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by SecurityScorecard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence
Security teams responsible for threat hunting and external asset discovery will get the most from SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence, particularly its malware detection powered by a global sinkhole network covering 150+ families and daily IOC analysis across thousands of samples. The platform scans over 1500 ports globally every seven days and surfaces both clear and dark web threats, directly supporting ID.AM and ID.RA functions in your risk assessment workflow. Skip this tool if you need internal vulnerability management or incident response capabilities; Attack Surface Intelligence is deliberately outward-facing, leaving the internal half of your attack surface blind.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery
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Common questions about comparing Cyber Exposure Manager vs SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends. SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily.
Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by SecurityScorecard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyber Exposure Manager and SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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