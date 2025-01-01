Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.

Red Sift Red Sift Radar

Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map and prioritize their exposed attack surface will benefit most from Red Sift Radar's LLM-driven approach to converting raw internet-scale intelligence into actionable remediation paths. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, then tells you how to fix it in order of real risk. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing ticketing workflows or has security teams too resource-constrained to act on findings; Radar assumes you can operationalize the insights it generates.