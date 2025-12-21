Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..

Red Sift Red Sift Radar: LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps. built by Red Sift. Core capabilities include Internet-scale intelligence integration, LLM-powered security analysis, Actionable security insights..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.