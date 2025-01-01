Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..

MokN Lantern: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection. built by MokN. Core capabilities include Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.