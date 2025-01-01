Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. MokN Lantern is a commercial external attack surface management tool by MokN. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated external attack surface programs should start with MokN Lantern; it finds newly exposed services and misconfigured cloud assets in under 30 minutes with minimal tuning, which is where most breach chains begin. Native connectors for AWS, Azure, and GCP mean you're actually monitoring what you deployed, not guessing, and the port-scanning coverage catches forgotten services that vulnerability scanners alone will miss. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes and a separate CSPM tool; MokN duplicates that work and doesn't handle internal network segmentation or compliance reporting the way larger platforms do.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection
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Common questions about comparing Cyber Exposure Manager vs MokN Lantern for your external attack surface management needs.
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
MokN Lantern: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection. built by MokN. Core capabilities include Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends. MokN Lantern differentiates with Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes.
Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. MokN Lantern is developed by MokN. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyber Exposure Manager integrates with SIEM, SOAR, EMAIL. MokN Lantern integrates with SIEM, SOAR, AWS, Azure, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cyber Exposure Manager and MokN Lantern serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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