Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. Halo Security External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Halo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
Halo Security External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under shadow assets and third-party risk will find real value in Halo Security External Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you own. The agentless recursive discovery catches inherited domains, forgotten subdomains, and exposed JavaScript dependencies that your standard port scans miss, and it monitors for drift in real time rather than waiting for quarterly scans. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation orchestration or SOAR integration; Halo stops at discovery and hygiene, leaving the fix-it workflows to your existing ticketing system.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Cyber Exposure Manager vs Halo Security External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
Halo Security External Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Agentless recursive asset discovery, Third-party JavaScript monitoring, TLS certificate monitoring and expiration detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends. Halo Security External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Agentless recursive asset discovery, Third-party JavaScript monitoring, TLS certificate monitoring and expiration detection.
Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Halo Security External Attack Surface Management is developed by Halo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyber Exposure Manager and Halo Security External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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