Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is a commercial software composition analysis tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence
Security and engineering leaders at startups and mid-market companies need visibility into open-source risk and code quality without the price tag of enterprise SAST platforms, and The Code Registry delivers that through dependency scanning and AI-driven code scoring across 500+ languages. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC by automating SBOM export and license compliance detection, which covers the supply chain audits most smaller teams lack resources to run manually. Skip this if your organization needs deep custom rule configuration or integration with proprietary internal systems; The Code Registry prioritizes breadth of language support and developer metrics over the configurability that larger enterprises demand.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence differentiates with Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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