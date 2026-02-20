Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Safety Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Development teams managing sprawling open source dependencies across multiple repositories will get the most from Safety Platform because its reachability analysis actually tells you which vulnerabilities matter instead of drowning you in noise. The platform handles EO 14028 and NIS2 compliance reporting natively, which saves weeks of manual audit work if those mandates apply to you. Skip this if you need a single tool covering container runtime security or infrastructure scanning; Safety Platform is supply chain focused and stays in its lane.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Vulnerability management & compliance platform for open source supply chains.
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Safety Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Safety Platform: Vulnerability management & compliance platform for open source supply chains. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Full dependency inventory across environments, Real-time vulnerability status monitoring, Severity, exploitability, and reachability analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Safety Platform differentiates with Full dependency inventory across environments, Real-time vulnerability status monitoring, Severity, exploitability, and reachability analysis.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Safety Platform is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Safety Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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