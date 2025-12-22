Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Safety Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
Development teams managing sprawling open source dependencies across multiple repositories will get the most from Safety Platform because its reachability analysis actually tells you which vulnerabilities matter instead of drowning you in noise. The platform handles EO 14028 and NIS2 compliance reporting natively, which saves weeks of manual audit work if those mandates apply to you. Skip this if you need a single tool covering container runtime security or infrastructure scanning; Safety Platform is supply chain focused and stays in its lane.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
Vulnerability management & compliance platform for open source supply chains.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs Safety Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
Safety Platform: Vulnerability management & compliance platform for open source supply chains. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Full dependency inventory across environments, Real-time vulnerability status monitoring, Severity, exploitability, and reachability analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests. Safety Platform differentiates with Full dependency inventory across environments, Real-time vulnerability status monitoring, Severity, exploitability, and reachability analysis.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. Safety Platform is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, GitLab Self-Managed. Safety Platform integrates with GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps, Azure, Docker, BitBucket. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and Safety Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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