Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Lineaje SCA 360 is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Lineaje. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SCA alerts will get real value from Lineaje SCA 360's AI-driven contextual filtering across 170+ component attributes, which actually deprioritizes false positives instead of just surfacing everything your scanner found. The supply chain poisoning detection and component integrity attestation directly address GV.SC risk management, covering the verification gap most SCA tools leave open. Skip this if your org is still in the "scan and dump into a spreadsheet" phase; Lineaje assumes you already have scanning infrastructure in place and need the intelligence layer on top.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Lineaje SCA 360 for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Lineaje SCA 360: Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Integration with existing scanning tools, Continuous scanning of source and packaged code, AI-enabled search across 170+ attributes (LineajeAI)..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Lineaje SCA 360 differentiates with Integration with existing scanning tools, Continuous scanning of source and packaged code, AI-enabled search across 170+ attributes (LineajeAI).
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Lineaje SCA 360 is developed by Lineaje. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Lineaje SCA 360 serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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