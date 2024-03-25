FullHunt

Security teams responsible for external-facing infrastructure will find FullHunt valuable for continuous discovery of forgotten assets and shadow services that traditional vulnerability scanners miss. The platform's passive reconnaissance approach identifies attack surface without active scanning, reducing the risk of triggering IDS alerts or disrupting production systems. Skip FullHunt if your org needs deep integration with existing SIEM or ticketing workflows; the tool excels at surface enumeration but assumes you'll handle downstream remediation through separate channels.